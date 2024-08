Rodents have continued to remain an unwanted house guest at many homes throughout the Valley even as Summer begins to wind down.

Truly Nolen’s Greg Rugh joined us to explain why rodents continue to have a more steady presence than usual this fall season, what types are wreaking havoc right now and why TAP Insulation remains popular, too.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas