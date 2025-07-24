Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 7/24/25

Triple-digit heat means pests are on the move! Priscilla Reyes from Truly Nolen shares expert tips for keeping ants, scorpions, and rodents out of your home this summer.
Battling Summer Pests with Truly Nolen
Posted
and last updated

As Valley temperatures stay scorching, pests like ants, scorpions, and rodents become all-too-common uninvited guests. Residential and commercial consultant Priscilla Reyes from Truly Nolen joined us to explain why summer brings a surge in these critters — and what homeowners can do about it. From sealing entry points to proactive treatments, prevention is key to keeping your home safe and comfortable.

Priscilla shares practical advice on spotting early signs of infestation and the best ways to stay ahead of seasonal pest activity. Whether it’s tiny ants marching across your counters or scorpions lurking outside, Truly Nolen has strategies to help you keep your living space pest-free all summer long.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo