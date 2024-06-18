Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 6/18/24

With Summer beginning this week, Pigeons will begin to become a thorn in the side of business owners and sometimes even homeowners.

While most do not think of pigeons as a pest in the typical pest control sense, Truly Nolen’s Christopher Harkins joined us to explain why Pigeons can cause problems for people, how they can be stopped from doing so and why TAP Insulation remains popular. He also mentioned why scorpions are another pest to be aware of this summer.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen