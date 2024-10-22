Watch Now
Morning Blend

Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 10/22/24

Greg Rugh from Truly Nolen explains why rodents, pigeons, and scorpions are more active this autumn and shares expert tips to keep homes and businesses pest-free. #PaidForContent
As autumn settles in, pests like rodents, pigeons, and scorpions become more prevalent across the Valley.

Greg Rugh, Account Manager at Truly Nolen, notes that cooler nights and dwindling food sources drive these creatures closer to human spaces.

This seasonal uptick can quickly turn into infestations if not managed early.

Rodents seek shelter indoors, pigeons roost on rooftops, and scorpions search for warm hiding spots.

Greg recommends proactive pest control measures, including sealing entry points and regular inspections.

With Truly Nolen’s expert services, homeowners and businesses can enjoy a pest-free season.

