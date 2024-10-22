Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 10/22/24

As autumn settles in, pests like rodents, pigeons, and scorpions become more prevalent across the Valley.

cooler nights and dwindling food sources drive these creatures closer to human spaces.

This seasonal uptick can quickly turn into infestations if not managed early.

Rodents seek shelter indoors, pigeons roost on rooftops, and scorpions search for warm hiding spots.

proactive pest control measures, including sealing entry points and regular inspections.

homeowners and businesses can enjoy a pest-free season.

