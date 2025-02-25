Truly Nolen Pest Control | 2/25/25

With spring approaching, rodent activity is expected to surge in Las Vegas.

Greg Rugh, Account Manager at Truly Nolen Pest Control, explains why these pests become more prevalent and where homeowners are most likely to encounter them.

Simple prevention tips can make a big difference in keeping them away.

Scorpions also emerge in greater numbers during spring, posing another challenge for residents.

Rugh provides insights on why this happens and what homeowners can do to reduce their risk of encountering these unwelcome visitors

Stay ahead of the seasonal pest surge with expert advice from Truly Nolen.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control