TRNDY | 7/11/25

Lucce Bee founder Donna Scott brings 18 years of skincare expertise to your bathroom counter, helping you achieve glowing results with pro-grade products and award-winning tools—no appointment needed.
Glow From Home: Skincare Expert Donna Scott Shares Her Secrets
Skincare expert Donna Scott is revolutionizing the way we care for our skin with Lucce Bee, a brand built around high-efficacy products and devices designed for at-home use. With nearly two decades of industry experience, she’s empowering consumers to understand their skin, ingredients, and routines like never before.

Lucce Bee offers award-winning applications and targeted products that cater to all ages, skin tones, and skin types. Whether you’re just starting a skincare journey or looking to upgrade your regimen, these thoughtfully crafted tools and formulas can help you uplevel your glow without leaving the house.

This segment is sponsored by TRNDY

