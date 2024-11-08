Travis Cloer | 11/8/24

Experience an electrifying evening as Las Vegas headliner Travis Cloer brings "The Frankie Valli Songbook" to Sunset Station on November 9 at 8 pm.

Cloer, known for his record-breaking run in the acclaimed Jersey Boys, will captivate audiences with his powerful voice and magnetic stage presence.

The show pays homage to Frankie Valli, spotlighting iconic hits that defined a generation.

As the longest-running actor to portray Frankie Valli on Broadway, Cloer brings authenticity and passion to every song.

Fans of the Four Seasons can expect an unforgettable night filled with beloved classics, from "Sherry" to "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You."

Mark your calendars for this one-night-only event to celebrate one of America’s most treasured music catalogs.