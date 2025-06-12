Travel Texas And Mews | 6/12/25

The summer travel season is heating up, and Laura Begley Bloom is here to make sure you're ready to hit the road—or the skies—with confidence. From cool riverfront fun to charming small towns, she highlights top Texas destinations like San Marcos, Seguin, and New Braunfels that are packed with summer vibes.

But that’s not all—Laura dives into fresh trends changing the way we travel. A new study from Mews reveals that nearly 7 in 10 travelers now prefer self-check-in over traditional front desk lines. Less waiting, more exploring!

Whether you're after smart hacks, hot spots, or ways to travel smarter, Laura's got tips to make this your best summer yet. For more info, head to traveltexas.com and mews.com .

This segment was paid for by Travel Texas and MEWS