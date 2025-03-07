Travel Nevada | 3/7/25

The 16th annual Global Day of Unplugging takes place from sundown to sundown on March 7-8, inviting everyone to step away from screens and embrace the offline world.

Travel Nevada offers a variety of ideas to help you unplug, whether you're craving an outdoor adventure or looking for a peaceful escape. From hiking scenic trails to relaxing in nature, there’s no shortage of options to disconnect and recharge. Whether you're seeking tranquility or a little fun, Nevada has something for everyone to experience on this special day. Explore the full range of unplugging activities at Travel Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada