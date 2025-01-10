Watch Now
Travel Nevada | 1/10/25

Join Tracie Barnthouse, Chief Communications Officer, this January 28th for National Plan for Vacation Day and learn how to make the most of your time off. Start the year by prioritizing your well-deserved break! #PaidForContent
January 28th marks National Plan for Vacation Day, a call to action for Americans to take charge of their time off.

With 46% of people not using all their vacation days, this event reminds us of the importance of stepping back, recharging, and creating lasting memories.

Tracie Barnthouse, Chief Communications Officer, will share expert tips to inspire you to make the most of your year.

Planning your vacation early isn’t just practical—it’s empowering.

From budgeting for dream destinations to finding local gems, this day encourages everyone to prioritize rest and rejuvenation.

Don’t let your vacation days go to waste; join the movement and plan your next adventure today!

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada

