Travel Nevada | 1/10/25

January 28th marks National Plan for Vacation Day, a call to action for Americans to take charge of their time off.

With 46% of people not using all their vacation days, this event reminds us of the importance of stepping back, recharging, and creating lasting memories.

Tracie Barnthouse, Chief Communications Officer, will share expert tips to inspire you to make the most of your year.

Planning your vacation early isn’t just practical—it’s empowering.

From budgeting for dream destinations to finding local gems, this day encourages everyone to prioritize rest and rejuvenation.

Don’t let your vacation days go to waste; join the movement and plan your next adventure today!

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada