Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada Inc. | 6/22/23

TIP volunteers respond to about 5-6 scenes per year at the request of emergency responders, where they are assisting people going through what is likely one of the worst days of their lives.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 13:18:40-04

The Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada, otherwise known as, TIP, responds to scenes of tragedy at the request of emergency responders and brings assistance to people who may be experiencing one of the worst days of their lives.

Jill Roberts, CEO of the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada, joined us to discuss how the community can take advantage of TIP as a resource.

Their volunteers are able to provide emotional and practical support to those in crisis. Last year alone, TIP volunteers responded to almost 2,000 scenes in Clark County where they were able to assist almost 7,000 people.

This segment is paid for by Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada Inc.

