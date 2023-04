With rising prices across the board stretching our dollars thin, many people are looking for new and fun ways to make their money go further.

This includes the hot new hobby of raising chickens in the backyard!

Neely Green, marketing director for Tractor Supply Company, is someone who already has a flock of her own. She says that along with saving money, there’s something else about fresh eggs that can’t be beat!

