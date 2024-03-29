Tractor Supply Company| 3/29/24

With the increasing cost of groceries and a growing trend towards budget-friendly living, many individuals are turning to backyard gardening as a solution.

Tyler Potts from Tractor Supply offers insights into the latest gardening trends and provides valuable tips for those looking to cultivate their own green spaces this spring. From small urban plots to sprawling suburban yards, Potts explains how anyone can get involved in the joys of planting and harvesting fresh produce right at home.

