Tractor Supply | 7/2/25

As the nation gears up for Independence Day, Tractor Supply is putting the spotlight on those who serve our country and communities. Through its Hometown Heroes initiative, the company—via the Tractor Supply Foundation—has donated $1 million across key organizations supporting first responders, veterans, and service animals.

Among the beneficiaries is K9s for Warriors, a group helping veterans transition back to civilian life with the help of trained service dogs. Director Dan Clavel shared how these canine companions provide comfort through anxiety and stress. Meanwhile, local hero Jenn Stout recalled her team’s efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, delivering food, water, and propane to those in need.



