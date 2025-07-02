Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tractor Supply | 7/2/25

This 4th of July, Tractor Supply is saluting service members, veterans, and first responders with its powerful Hometown Heroes program—and a million-dollar impact.
Tractor Supply Honors Hometown Heroes with $1M Initiative
Posted

As the nation gears up for Independence Day, Tractor Supply is putting the spotlight on those who serve our country and communities. Through its Hometown Heroes initiative, the company—via the Tractor Supply Foundation—has donated $1 million across key organizations supporting first responders, veterans, and service animals.

Among the beneficiaries is K9s for Warriors, a group helping veterans transition back to civilian life with the help of trained service dogs. Director Dan Clavel shared how these canine companions provide comfort through anxiety and stress. Meanwhile, local hero Jenn Stout recalled her team’s efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, delivering food, water, and propane to those in need.

