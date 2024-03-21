Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Touro University | 3/21/24

Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated a nearly 100% match placement rate for more than 150 medical students during Match Day. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:55:42-04

Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated a nearly 100% match placement rate for more than 150 medical students during Match Day.

Dr. Wolfgang G. Gillar spoke to us about the incredible day. Students will remain in-state to start residencies in Nevada, practicing medicine in various specialties and helping to grow the physician workforce necessary to help reduce the state’s well-documented
physician shortage.

This segment is paid for by Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo