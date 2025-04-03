Touch-A-Truck |4/03/2025

The TOUCH-A-TRUCK event is rolling into Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 6, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM! This annual family-friendly experience lets children climb aboard and interact with their favorite vehicles, from fire trucks to construction rigs. Plus, they’ll get to meet the real-life heroes who operate them!

A special Quiet Hour from 9:00 - 10:00 AM ensures a sensory-friendly experience with no loud noises or flashing lights. Alongside the trucks, families can enjoy food trucks, games, and activities. Don’t miss out on this exciting day of fun and learning!