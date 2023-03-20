Touch-A-Truck | 3/20/23

Touch-A-Truck has become one of the community’s top family events that allow children of all ages to climb aboard and learn about their favorite vehicles and how they serve the local community. This hands-on experience will offer access to more than 60 vehicles, including fire engines, construction trucks, police cars, and school buses. For those more sensitive to loud noises, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be horn free. Parents and children can also enjoy a variety of food items from local food trucks and other vendors throughout the event.