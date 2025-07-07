TOTAL Transformation | 7/7/25

She lost 80 lbs herself and has managed to keep it off, and now Dr. Kathleen Nash of TOTAL Transformation is helping other people the same success.

Dr. Kathleen Nash, a respected weight loss expert, has uncovered a groundbreaking insight in medical research that could change how we think about dieting. According to Dr. Nash, the real culprit behind relentless cravings isn’t just willpower—it’s the way hunger hormones operate in the body.

Her method, which rebalances the body’s hunger signals without injections, pills, or side effects, is already transforming lives. Among those who have put it to the test is Patrice, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who toured the globe with the legendary Barry White. After years of frustration with traditional diets, Patrice lost over 20 pounds using Dr. Nash’s program—and has finally found freedom from constant cravings.

Learn how you, like Patrice, can quiet the food noise for good.

This segment is paid for by TOTAL Transformation