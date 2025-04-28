Total Transformation| 4/28/25

If you’ve tried every diet and still can’t shed the weight, it might not be your willpower—it could be your metabolism. Dr. Kathleen Nash, discovered the key to weight loss after reversing her own pre-diabetes and dropping 80 pounds.

Now, she’s helping others do the same. One client, Sarah—a full-time student, mom, and caregiver—lost nearly 100 pounds by addressing what Dr. Nash calls "metabolic damage." And the transformation didn’t stop there: Sarah kept going and dropped another 38 pounds, all without expensive or invasive treatments.

Dr. Nash’s approach is natural, sustainable, and rooted in real science. To see if it could work for you, visitDrNash.com/eval.

This segment was paid for by Total Transformation