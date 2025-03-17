Total Transformation | 03/17/25

If you've tried every diet and struggled to lose weight, Dr. Kathleen Nash might have the solution you've been looking for. As a chiropractic physician, Dr. Nash has developed a groundbreaking approach to weight loss by addressing and repairing damaged metabolism. One of her clients lost an incredible 170 pounds without drastic dieting or ongoing treatments. In this segment, Dr. Nash explains why traditional diets can make it harder to lose weight and how her method can help you achieve sustainable weight loss by fixing the root cause—your metabolism. Don't miss out on this life-changing advice!

This segment is paid for by TOTAL Transformation