Tortoise Trot| 9/5/23

If you're looking to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air and exercise, this event is for you!

The Friends of Red Rock Canyon Tortoise Trot Trail Run is happening on Saturday, September 9.

Terri Janison, Friends of Red Rock Canyon executive director, and Nina Marshall, Friends of Red Rock volunteer, joined us to discuss how you can participate and the purpose behind the race.

The scenic course gives you a 360 degree view of one of Southern Nevada’s most spectacular vistas.

Part road, part trail, this run encompasses the Moenkopi loop and will be scenic and fun for the whole family.

The run is not timed and is limited to 300 runners. Plus, there is also a virtual option! Sign up to run or walk anywhere in the world and you will be sent a finisher medal!

Teams of 5 or more receive $5 off their entry.