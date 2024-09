As New York Fashion Week showcases the season's best looks, hairstyles are taking center stage both on and off the runway. Celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, with over 24 years of experience, is here to share his pro secrets for achieving fuller, natural-looking hair at home. His simple three-step routine, featuring Toppik products, offers an easy solution for anyone looking to create an on-the-go, runway-ready look.

This segment is paid for by Toppik