Top Ten Thai | 7/7/22

Exploring All That Las Vegas Has To Offer
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:07:28-04

Patranya Bhoolsuwan, Founder of Patranya Media LLC, shares her favorite Thai eateries in Las Vegas , highlighting a traditional dish called “Som Tum” or Papaya Salad and 2 particular restaurants that are known for this dish. You can learn more by visiting Patranya.com!

