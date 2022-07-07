Patranya Bhoolsuwan, Founder of Patranya Media LLC, shares her favorite Thai eateries in Las Vegas , highlighting a traditional dish called “Som Tum” or Papaya Salad and 2 particular restaurants that are known for this dish. You can learn more by visiting Patranya.com!
Videos
Exploring All That Las Vegas Has To Offer
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:07:28-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.