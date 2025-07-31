Top Talent Agency LLC | 7/31/25

As the founder of the Minding Dementia Summit and author of Truth, Lies & Alzheimer’s – Its Secret Faces, Lisa Skinner has spent decades helping families navigate the realities of dementia care. She shares the early signs to watch for, from subtle memory lapses to changes in behavior that can be easy to miss.

Lisa emphasizes compassionate, real-world strategies to improve communication and ease stress for both patients and caregivers. Her counterintuitive methods help families understand behaviors and foster deeper connections, creating a path to more supportive and effective care. It’s expert insight designed to bring clarity, hope, and guidance to a challenging journey.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency LLC