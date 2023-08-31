Tom Papa | 8/31/23

Stand-up comedian, actor, host, and author, Tom Papa, will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance of his all-new Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour this fall. Following his critically acclaimed appearances at the intimate venue, Papa will once again bring his hard-hitting laughs and all-new material to the venue on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m.