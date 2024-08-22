Toasted| 8/22/24

Toasted Gastrobrunch is raising the bar on brunch with the debut of two new mimosa flavors: mango and caramelized pineapple. These refreshing additions are part of the new mimosa flight, which also includes fan favorites like lavender lemonade, creamsicle, hibiscus, and prickly pear.
Posted
Toasted Gastrobrunch is raising the bar on brunch with the debut of two new mimosa flavors: mango and caramelized pineapple. These refreshing additions are part of the new mimosa flight, which also includes fan favorites like lavender lemonade, creamsicle, hibiscus, and prickly pear.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.