Toasted| 8/22/24

Toasted Gastrobrunch introduces two refreshing mimosa flavors—mango and caramelized pineapple—along with a new mimosa flight featuring classic favorites.
Toasted Gastrobrunch is raising the bar on brunch with the debut of two new mimosa flavors: mango and caramelized pineapple. These refreshing additions are part of the new mimosa flight, which also includes fan favorites like lavender lemonade, creamsicle, hibiscus, and prickly pear.

