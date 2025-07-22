TLC 90 Day Romance | 7/22/25

A brand-new chapter in the 90 Day universe is here, and it’s turning up the heat in Tulum, Mexico. Eight familiar faces return alongside new hopefuls, all ready to take another shot at love. These singles have loved, lost, and learned some lessons, but they’re throwing caution to the wind as they dive back into the dating scene.

From a masquerade ball full of flirty first impressions to hot-tub-speed-dating sessions where sparks and jealousy fly, the show promises plenty of shocking hook-ups and unexpected pairings. Old flames may reignite, new rivalries could emerge, and romantic curveballs keep everyone on their toes. Elliott got the lowdown on the singles, the messy journey to love and so much more.

