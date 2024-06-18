Watch Now
Tito's Handmade Vodka | Three Square | 6/18/24

Las Vegas Restaurant Week has extended its run through Friday, June 21!

You can enjoy delicious three-course meals from the city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices all for a great cause, and a portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food for our community.

Tacotarian invites you to experience the vibrant and delicious world of their plant-based Mexican restaurant. For every shrimp taco platter purchased, $1 will be donated to Three Square.

Also, Mon Ami Gabi Located inside the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino serves French bistro classics alongside fresh takes on old school favorites. Their prix fixe menu includes a $30 lunch and a $60 dinner, with $4 donated to Three Square.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and special promotions, click here.

