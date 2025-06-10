Tito’s Handmade Vodka | 6/10/25

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back now through June 13th, bringing together the valley’s top culinary talent in support of Three Square Food Bank. With every 3-course prix fixe meal enjoyed at participating restaurants—including standouts like Brezza and Emmitt’s Las Vegas—a portion of proceeds goes directly toward fighting hunger in Southern Nevada.

We’re joined by Will Edwards, Event Marketing Manager at Three Square, and Executive Chef Antwan Ellis, who share how this delicious initiative makes a lasting impact. Whether you’re craving fine dining or casual comfort food, there’s a Restaurant Week experience for every taste—and every plate helps feed a local family. Visit RestaurantWeekLV.org to make your reservation today.

This segment was paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka