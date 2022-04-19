Titanic The Artifact Exhibition | 4/19/22

Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Titanic's tragic voyage, the General Manager of 'Titanic The Artifact Exhibition,' Sherry Li joins us to talk about the new immersive experience at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. With 32 recovered artifacts and an impeccably curated experience, it's as if you yourself were a passenger aboard the fateful ship.
Plunging Into The Story Of The Titanic
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:48:48-04
