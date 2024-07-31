Titan Brands Hospitality Group | 7/31/24

Rock legend Sammy Hagar is playing MGM Grand Garden Arena August 9, and Hussong’s Mexican Cantina is celebrating with an exciting contest.

Enjoy fantastic food and drink specials and a chance to win their drawing for a Sammy Hagar autographed guitar, an album or two tickets to the August 9 show.

This is happening at Hussong’s Mexican Cantina in Henderson on St Rose and Maryland Parkway on Friday, Aug. 2 during Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also take advantage of a bonus $5 credit when you join their loyalty program, and your chance to win Sammy Hagar tickets and more.

This segment is paid for by Titan Brands Hospitality Group