Titan Brands Hospitality Group | 6/20/24

Hussong’s Mexican Cantina, located in Henderson, NV, is celebrating the grand opening of their third location in the valley.

During its grand opening celebrations until June 23, guests who join Hussong’s loyalty program can earn a $15 credit toward anything on the menu, from the world-famous margaritas to a taco platter.

Hussong's is also making a difference by donating $4.00 to Hope Squad at Coronado High School for every new loyalty program sign-up. The goal is to reach $1,892 for the donation, which is the year (1892) that Hussong's was founded in Ensenada, Mexico.

So, by joining the loyalty program, guests not only get to enjoy delicious food but also contribute to a noble cause.

