TikTok| 5/12/25

To honor Small Business Month 2025, TikTok is rolling out a bold initiative to empower entrepreneurs across the country. At the heart of this celebration is a $1 million ad credit giveaway, designed to boost visibility for small businesses on the platform. This campaign aims to help brands connect with new audiences and turn viral moments into real business success.

Small businesses can apply for the giveaway directly through TikTok’s promotional portal. The platform is also spotlighting success stories and offering Tik Tokexpert tips to help new users make the most of its tools. With its dynamic algorithm and creative community, TikTok continues to stand out as a game-changer for small business marketing.

This segment was paid for by Tik Tok