Thought Leaders America | Daltile | 3/4/25

Sara Irizarry, Manager of Regional Showroom Sales at Daltile Corporation, is here to share her expertise on the latest interior design and tile trends making waves across the U.S. From cozy, classic designs to bold, modern aesthetics, Sara offers tips for creating the perfect look for any space. She will dive into how homeowners can seamlessly incorporate stylish tile into their designs, whether they're looking for a simple refresh or planning a high-end luxury renovation.

With her vast experience, Sara provides practical advice on navigating the design or remodeling process with confidence, helping homeowners enjoy the journey without feeling overwhelmed. Her insights will help make home design exciting and accessible, no matter the size of the project.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America