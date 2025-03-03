Thought Leaders America | Daltile | 3/3/25

Tile is one of the most durable, stylish, and low-maintenance materials available for home renovations and new builds.

Angela Kelso of Daltile Corporation shares how tile enhances both aesthetics and function, making it a superior choice for kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces.

With a vast selection of colors, textures, and finishes, tile offers endless design possibilities that suit any home style.

As part of Daltile’s new home builder team, Angela works closely with builders, contractors, and designers to provide expert guidance, ensuring successful projects. Whether upgrading a home or starting fresh, tile delivers long-lasting beauty and performance.



This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America