Thought Leaders America | Atlas Roofing | 2/28/25

Ken Roberts, President of Atlas Roofing Corporation, shares the company’s journey from its humble beginnings in 1982 to becoming a leader in roofing and insulation with over 35 locations across North America.

Atlas Roofing has become a cornerstone in construction by combining purposeful products, passionate people, and a commitment to sustainability.

At Las Vegas Design and Construction Week, Atlas Roofing showcases its innovative solutions that are reshaping the industry. In this interview, Ken discusses the company’s steady progress and how it continues to build trust and shape the future of construction with its high-quality, sustainable products.

