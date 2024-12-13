Thought Leaders America | 12/13/24

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, OnMed’s innovative hybrid care ‘clinic-in-a-box’ model is breaking down barriers to patient access.

CEO Karthik Ganesh emphasizes the importance of addressing the needs of underserved populations by providing a scalable and cost-effective solution.

These clinics offer virtual consultations combined with in-person diagnostic tools, enhancing convenience and efficiency for patients.

Ganesh believes the future of healthcare lies in flexible, technology-driven solutions that bridge the gap between traditional care and telemedicine.

OnMed’s model allows patients to receive quality care without extensive travel or long wait times.

This approach not only improves access but also empowers communities by delivering healthcare where it’s needed most.

