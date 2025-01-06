Watch Now
Thought Leaders America | 1/6/25

COAST, led by CEO David Brands, highlights its century-long commitment to innovation and premium products during its participation at CES. #PaidForContent
COAST, a family-owned company with over 100 years of heritage, is revolutionizing everyday products through cutting-edge technology.

At CES, CEO David Brands shares how their focus on safety, ease, and quality sets them apart.

From advanced tools to innovative lighting, COAST continues to lead the way in delivering products that enhance users’ lives.

By collaborating with industry leaders like Planet Fitness, COAST demonstrates the real-world impact of its designs.

“Our mission is to blend tradition with innovation,” Brands stated. CES provides a perfect stage to showcase how COAST remains a trusted name while embracing the future.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America

