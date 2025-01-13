Thought Leaders America | 1/13/25

OnMed is set to revolutionize healthcare access with its groundbreaking CareStation, a "clinic-in-a-box" designed to address critical gaps in primary care.

Debuting at CES 2024, the CareStation integrates high-definition telemedicine, advanced diagnostics, and medication dispensing to deliver comprehensive care where it's needed most.

With 80% of U.S. counties facing primary care shortages, OnMed offers a scalable solution for underserved urban and rural areas.

The CareStation provides a hybrid model that bridges the divide between traditional healthcare and telemedicine.

It eliminates barriers such as clinician shortages, poor broadband access, and extended wait times, ensuring patients receive timely, culturally competent care.

