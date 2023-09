Earphones and earbuds have become a must-have accessory for the numerous ways they enhance our daily lives. Product Manager Robert Sakakibara is here to tell us about an innovative new on-ear speaker shaking up the audio marketplace. NTT Sonority is already a well-known audio brand, one of the leading Japanese companies. The new NWM MBE001 Wireless Headphones stand out from their other products.

This segment is paid for by TheLuxeList.com