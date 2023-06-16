The Villains of Valley View | 6/16/23

"The Villains of Valley View” is a fun and hilarious show about a villain family in hiding with secret identities and all sorts of electrifying situations, and it just premiered its second season on Disney Channel!

Isabella Pappas, who plays both Amy and HAVOC, and Kayden Muller-Janssen, who plays Hartley, joined us to discuss what to expect from season two, what makes their roles on Disney special to them, if they’d choose to be a hero or villain in real life and more!

"The Villains of Valley View" airs Friday Nights on Disney Channel and is available the next day on Disney+.