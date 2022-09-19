The Venetian Resort Las Vegas | 9/16/22

The Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas brought La Voz Latina to The Morning Blend. Torri Ishida is the Entertainment and Special Events Manager at Grand Canal Shoppes is in studio to invite viewers to partake in the festivities. They'll be offering complementary performances from mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, and special performances from Eli Zamora and Kelly Castro.

Viewers can catch Zamora and Castro Sept. 15 - 19 at 4:30 p.m. in St. Mark's Square at Grand Canal Shoppes.