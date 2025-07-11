The Travel Mom | 7/11/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7/11/25

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, shares how Greater Palm Springs is the ultimate summer escape with sizzling savings across nine desert cities. From luxe resorts to unbeatable dining, there’s something cool for everyone.
Born to Chill: Hot Deals in Greater Palm Springs
When the heat rises in Greater Palm Springs, the deals get even hotter. Emily Kaufman, known as The Travel Mom, reveals why summer is the perfect time to plan a desert getaway. With nine distinct cities to explore, you’ll find something for every kind of traveler.

Guests can score special offers at gorgeous resorts, book dreamy vacation homes, and dive into a vibrant dining scene that’s as flavorful as it is diverse. Whether you’re looking to unwind by the pool or explore a new culinary hotspot, Palm Springs is ready to chill.

This segment is sponsored by The Travel Mom

