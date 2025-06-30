The STRAT | 6/30/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The STRAT's July 4th celebration brings the heat with fireworks, food, and a fierce hot dog eating contest — including a surprise showdown!
Booms, Buns & Bragging Rights at The STRAT
The STRAT is going all-out for Independence Day — fireworks, festivities, and their first ever hot dog eating contest. One of this year’s competitors stopped by to talk strategy… and ended up going bun-to-bun with our own Elliott in a live eating battle you’ve got to see to believe.

Between the patriotic pride and piles of hot dogs, it’s the kind of July 4th fun you can only find in Vegas. Don’t miss the epic eats and explosive celebration happening at The STRAT this year — and yes, Elliott is still recovering.

