The Shade Tree | 2/24/25

The Shade Tree, a 24-hour emergency shelter and resource center, brings back Champagne & Pearls on March 8 at Emerald at Queensridge.

This signature event highlights Southern Nevada’s female leaders while raising crucial funds to support women, children, and pets escaping domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness.

Guests will enjoy brunch, mimosas, an interactive panel, a shopping experience, and more.

Tickets are $175 per person or $1,500 for a table of ten, with all proceeds directly benefiting The Shade Tree’s mission to provide stability, dignity, and self-reliance to those in crisis.