The Sapience Learning Center | 12/16/22

Sapience learning is working with elementary schools across Nevada to create the Academic Success After-school Program. This provides parents and students with the service of homework help, math, reading, and writing advancement, and mental math training after-school on-site at school locations. Parents pick up their children as late as 6 pm. This program has helped schools increased students' performance as well as drive over $80,000 per year in additional school funding.

