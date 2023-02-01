The Real Friends of WeHo | 2/1/23

The Real Friends of WeHo is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO Dorión Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends