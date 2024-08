We all adore our pets, but let’s face it—sometimes they can get dirty, stinky, and downright messy. And when that happens, it’s not just our pets that smell; our homes and yards can suffer too. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, the host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Pet Buzz, is here with her dog Wally to offer practical tips on keeping both your pet and your living spaces fresh and clean.

This segment is paid for by The Pet Buzz