As the pet product industry continues to grow, reaching an estimated $68.76 billion by 2024, pet food trends are evolving to meet the demands of health-conscious pet owners.

Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, along with her English Toy Spaniel, Wally, is here to guide you through the latest in pet food and treats. From safety and nutrition to human-inspired flavors, find out what’s trending in the world of pet care.

