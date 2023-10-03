The Other Black Girl | 10/3/23

'The Other Black Girl' follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The series stars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young (Scandal), Eric McCormack (Will and Grace), and Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey serve as co-showrunners for the Hulu original from Onyx Collective.

Mariama Diallo, director of 'The Other Black Girl,' joined us to discuss what you can expect from the show's first season. The "NY Post" calls the show, "An Engrossing Genre-Bending Thriller."